Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux gives verdict after tasting famous Nigerian snack

Juma Jux, the Tanzanian partner of Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, gave his verdict on popular Nigerian street snack Gala after tasting it for the first time.

The singer was made to taste the snack by Priscilla during an afternoon drive through the streets of Lagos.

After taking a bite of the snack, Juma declared that ‘it’s not nice’, throwing Priscilla and the other occupant of the car into laughter.

Priscilla shared a video on social media that captured the moment she offered her partner the snack and his reaction, captioning it “@juma-jux trying Lagos traffic gala for the first time.”

The Tanzanian singer is currently in Nigeria for his wedding. He landed about a week ago alongside his friends ahead of the talk of the town wedding scheduled for April.

Since his arrival, Juma and Priscilla have attended a meet-and-greet event for Iyabo Ojo’s new movie, Labake Olododo, which is currently showing in Cinemas across the country.

Recall that the couple had their traditional wedding in February in Tanzania. The low-key ceremony had the couple’s family and inner circle in attendance.

Two days before Valentine's Day, Juma proposed to Priscilla for a second time in the presence of her family and friends. Sharing a video of the sweet proposal, Juma stated that he had to propose to her again with a ring twice the size. Affirming his love for Priscilla, he vowed to spend forever with her.