Peter put Jude in jail and I'm here to bring him out - Paul Okoye

The never-ending beef between former P-square members Paul and Peter Okoye has taken a turn for the worse following their older brother, Jude's arrest. Paul Okoye has now blamed his estranged twin brother for their brother's legal issues.

The singer addressed the press after Jude's bail hearing, stressing that his twin was the cause of the ongoing issues.

He said, "The truth is reports are making it look like Jude is a fraud but let's call a spade a spade. Peter is the one putting Jude through this. Peter is doing this and putting him in prison; I'm here to bring him out. I don't deny that Peter is my brother, that has nothing to do with it. If they say Jude is guilty of these crimes, then Peter is guilty and Paul is guilty."

Recall that their former manager was arraigned on seven charges of laundering ₦1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59 and he pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charges.

During Friday’s bail hearing, the prosecution opposed bail, arguing that Okoye posed a flight risk. However, Okoye's lawyer, Effiong, countered that his client had cooperated the entire time, assuring them that his brother Paul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye would stand as a surety. Justice Owoeye directed Rudeboy to submit his documents and scheduled the bail ruling for March 3, with trial set for April 14.