Odumodublvck recalls surviving ghastly accident in new pictures

Nigerian singer Odumodublvck has recalled his near-death experience when he got into an unexpected car crash in 2023.

Taking to X on February 25, 2025, the singer reposted pictures from the crash scene, showing the severity of the wreck on the once gallant black vehicle.

He wrote, "SURVIVED. THE MACHINE MUST ARRIVE IN ONE PIECE. IT IS A MUST. THE MACHINE IS COMING."

In another post, he shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed with an IV drip attached to his arm, signalling the severity of the incident.

The post sent shockwaves through social media, as fans flooded his comments with relief and concern.

See comments below:

Jesus!!!! Thank God for life oo We for.pity this boy real real.

In my life i never thought a celeb could ever get into an accident omo, me wey bin dey reason say their wealth makes them supremely invincible to stuffs like this. happy for your survival and life bro

God is bigger than the enemy! Industry Machine must come

Thank God you’re safe oo Avoid being high when driving Omo

I just hope you and your drivers were not being rough cus I can see how people in convoy always drive like mad people. Thank God for your life. Always caution yiur drivers to maintain a legal speed limit.

Abeg ooo, nothing should happen to my odumodu ooo. Speedy recovery.