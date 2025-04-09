‘Not Sorry I’m Polygamous’– Harrysong 

Nigerian singer Harrysong has recently ignited conversations by openly declaring his stance on polygamy.

This revelation comes in the wake of a tumultuous period in Harrysong's personal life. Approximately ten months ago, he accused his estranged wife , Alexer Peres, of infidelity, alleging that she became pregnant by another man during their marriage. Alexer vehemently denied these claims, countering with accusations of domestic violence and asserting that Harrysong was unfaithful throughout their relationship. The artist recently took to his social media to make a bold declaration that has reignited public debate around his personal life. In a now-viral post, Harrysong wrote: “NOT sorry I'm polygamous. Freedom and support ri(gh)t?” While the message was brief, the implications are anything but. It comes on the heels of a highly publicised and bitter fallout with his estranged wife, Alexer Peres Harry, whom he married in 2021.

The backstory The cracks in Harrysong’s marriage became visible in late 2023 when the singer took to social media to accuse Alexer of infidelity. In a dramatic revelation, he alleged that his wife became pregnant for another man while still married to him. He further claimed she had been unfaithful even before their wedding, suggesting the entire marriage was built on betrayal. But Alexer didn’t take those allegations lying down. In a calm but emotionally charged video statement, she denied the accusations and accused Harrysong of domestic abuse , controlling behavior, and emotional manipulation. She revealed that he cheated consistently during their marriage and would frequently gaslight her into silence. “He beat me when I was pregnant. He said no one would believe me because he is a celebrity,” she claimed. The former couple’s dirty laundry spilled across blogs and platforms, triggering intense debate online.