Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko opens up about his polygamous lifestyle

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has shed light on his experience with polygamy, clarifying misconceptions about his marital life.
In a recent interview on The Honest Bunch Podcast, the actor revealed that contrary to public belief, he never had four wives at once.
"I didn't have four wives at the same time o, don’t get it wrong because people are getting it wrong. I had two, but then I lost them. Then I married another two," he explained.
He explained that he does not advocate for polygamy, as every person's experience is different. The actor also highlighted the financial challenges that can arise in a polygamous home, using birthday celebrations in his home as an example.
I am not supporting polygamy, not everyone can be this lucky. Do you know that in some polygamous houses where you have mothers with different children and one of the children has a birthday, we did it elaborately, but by the next child's birthday, I wasn't buoyant enough so we did nothing? My children and their mothers understand that about me, if your birthday comes and I have money I'd do it, if I don't, that's your fate. It's a matter of luck with me.
He advised that in polygamous homes, it is essential to show the children love in different ways so that when something falters, they still feel loved.
You have to show that you love them all by way of other things. That way when the love doesn't come through material things, they'd easily understand that you're broke.