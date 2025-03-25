Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko opens up about his polygamous lifestyle

I am not supporting polygamy, not everyone can be this lucky. Do you know that in some polygamous houses where you have mothers with different children and one of the children has a birthday, we did it elaborately, but by the next child's birthday, I wasn't buoyant enough so we did nothing? My children and their mothers understand that about me, if your birthday comes and I have money I'd do it, if I don't, that's your fate. It's a matter of luck with me.