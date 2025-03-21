Nkechi Blessing tenders public apology over past controversies

I meet someone today that likes me and wants to help me, not sexual, just normal people that like me that didn’t meet me online, and you know in life if you want to do something with somebody, either business, relationship or anything, you will seek third party opinion like ‘this person I met can you tell me some things about her’ and you hear things like ‘ah! Run away from her o, she will drag you online’ why? I am not blaming anybody because this is my doing, na me cause am.