Nkechi Blessing tenders public apology over past controversies

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has issued a heartfelt apology, acknowledging the impact of her past controversies on her reputation and career.
In a video posted to Instagram on March 20, 2025, the actress expressed her frustration over being constantly judged based on a past relationship and controversial moments that played out in the public eye. She admitted that while she takes responsibility for her actions, the lingering perception of her as “controversial” has affected her professional and personal life.
Nkechi Blessing revealed that potential business partners and friends often hear negative things about her, discouraging them from associating with her. She noted that while she initially defended herself online, she has since chosen to embrace a more positive approach to life.
I meet someone today that likes me and wants to help me, not sexual, just normal people that like me that didn’t meet me online, and you know in life if you want to do something with somebody, either business, relationship or anything, you will seek third party opinion like ‘this person I met can you tell me some things about her’ and you hear things like ‘ah! Run away from her o, she will drag you online’ why? I am not blaming anybody because this is my doing, na me cause am.
"I know I made all of you see me like that, but that is not who I am. Allow me to have friends and business partners in peace. Let them know me by themselves. I know how many deals I have lost, but God’s grace keeps me going," she added.
This is my sincere apology to everybody who has seen me as an idiot, a nuisance, and a notoriety. Please, I beg you in the name of God, if you see someone that wants to work with me, give them the benefit of the doubt. I am a very sweet person to work with.