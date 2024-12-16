Nigerians react to singer Chloe Bailey being spotted with Burna Boy

Hours after landing in Lagos Nigeria, American singer Chloe Bailey has been spotted hanging out with Afrobeats singer Burna Boy and social media is on fire and talking about it.

Between December 15 and 16, videos of the pair together have circulated online ,and romance speculations and other types of speculations have followed, particularly because of the video of them sitting cozily together at a club in Lagos.

Because of the video of Burna Boy at the club with his arm around the Have Mercy singer, Nigerians have taken to social media to weigh in on it, making the singer trend online.

Read reactions below:

"For some reason, I like Chloe for him. I don’t know why I just like her for him. Maybe because of her innocence. More like a rough and his shawty"

Question? How do you people know they are dating? They could literally just be friends, they could be making music together, she may have just wanted to come to Detty December. You people love to accuse people of things you know nothing about."

"Nahh this Chloe and Burna doesn’t seem right at all 😂😂😂. I love them both but nahh together this just looks so uncomfortable to watch. She looks like she’s not fitting in. Stef and burna was a match sha 😂"

"Burna boy is whosoever he thinks he’s!!😂"

"Mehn I love this for both of them 😂 burna and Chloe? Sharp 😊"

"After dating all these foreign women las las na Nija girl you go marry.No place like home."

