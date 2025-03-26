Nigerian female stars who rose to stardom through reality TV

Reality TV has become a powerful platform for launching careers in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, and many female stars have leveraged it to achieve fame and success.

From Big Brother Naija to talent competitions, these women have turned their time on reality shows into thriving careers in acting, music, influencing, and entrepreneurship.

Here’s a look at some of the most notable Nigerian female stars who found fame through reality TV.

1. Bisola Aiyeola

One of Nigeria's favourite female celebrities, Bisola Aiyeola, gained nationwide recognition on BBNaija: See Gobe back in 2017. She quickly became a fan favourite during the show and after her eviction, opportunities continued to come her way and since then, she has built a solid career in Nollywood, music, and TV hosting.

2. Tacha

Tacha was one of the most controversial housemates of BBNaija: Pepper Dem. Though she was disqualified, she turned her fame into a thriving brand, launching her own businesses and staying influential on social media. She became a successful radio show host before relocating to the United Kingdom in 2025, in order to further grow her career.

3. Tonto Dikeh

After participating in the 2005 edition of “The Next Movie Star” she emerged as the first runner-up and this opened up an array of opportunities for her in Nollywood. She has since become a veteran in the field and indeed an unforgettable name in Nollywood. She also dabbled in politics in 2023, thus adding another notch to her belt.

4. Chidinma Ekile

Nigeria's Kedike singer stepped into the spotlight as a contestant on MTN Project Fame West Africa reality TV show back in 2010, which she eventually won. That opened up the floodgates to her success in the music industry.

5. Omawumi

Omawumi became recognised in 2007 when she emerged as the first runner-up on the first edition of the West African Idols music competition and has since become a revered artise in Nigeria.

6. Doyinsola David

Doyin became a well-known personality after BBNaija: Level Up and later returned for All Stars. She has since built a reputation as a podcast host and influencer.

7. Erica

Erica was disqualified from BBNaija: Lockdown, but she became even more famous after the show. She has since made a name for herself in Nollywood and as a brand influencer.