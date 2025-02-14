Nigerian celebrities who got married for the second time

As wedding bells ring again for popular Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia, also known as 2baba, let's take a look at some of the celebrities who said 'I do' for a second time after their first marriage ended.

Love is a thrilling experience. While it can come to a sad end for some, others do not give up.

This can be said for some Nigerian celebrities who have tied the knot for a second time, believing in love again despite how fragile it can get sometimes.

In no particular order, let's meet them.

1. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe, now known as Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti, was previously married to a Nigerian hotelier, Lanre Gentry from 2010 until 2017 when cracks began to surface in their marriage.

Aigbe accused Gentry of domestic violence and became an advocate against it. She also obtained a restraining order against him. However, this was her second marriage.

Her first marriage produced a daughter, Michelle while her second with Gentry produced a son, Juwon.

The movie star and filmmaker did not give up on love as she got married again to Kazeem Adeoti, the CEO of film production and distribution company, Adekaz Productions in 2022.

She announced her conversion to Islam in 2023, changing her name to Hajiya Meena.

Although the mother of two has been married thrice, her marriage to Lanre Gentry and remarriage to Kazeem Adeoti caught the attention of the public.

2. Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele tied the knot with Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede in May 2012. The couple dissolved the marriage the following year in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

Then in May 2016, she walked down the aisle for a second time with Nigerian rapper and filmmaker, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz.

The union produced a set of twins in December 2018.

JJC Skillz, however, took to his Instagram page in June 2022 to announce their separation.

Funke Akindele, formerly known as Funke Akindele Bello, has remained single and focused on her career since then.

3. Richard Mofe-Damijo

Popular Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, known widely as RMD, met and fell in love with journalist/publisher and talk show host, May Ellen 'MEE' Ezekiel.

Their relationship soon blossomed into marriage.

However, she passed on in 1996, leaving the film star a widower.

He later met TV personality, Jumobi Adegbesan. He proposed to her and they got married in 2000, making it his second marriage.

Their union has been blessed with two children while RMD has three children from his previous marriage to his late wife.

4. Stephanie Okereke-Linus

Stephanie Okereke, now known as Stephanie Linus, was previously married to former Super Eagles player, Chikelue Iloanusi.

The former couple got married in 2004 and separated in 2007. They, however, did not get officially divorced until 2012. Their separation was plagued by infidelity allegations.

Then in April 2012, the film star walked down the aisle with Linus Idahosa in Paris in a glamorous and grand ceremony.

5. Stella Damasus

Nigerian actress, Stella Damasus, got married to Jaiye Aboderin in 1999 when she was 21.

Their union produced two daughters.

Jaiye Aboderin passed on in 2004.

Damasus remarried in 2007, tying the knot with Emeka Nzeribe.

Their marriage was, however, short-lived. They both went their separate ways within the following year.