EXCLUSIVE: Nedu Wazobia says he wasn’t fired from The Honest Bunch Podcast

Amid spiraling controversy, Nigerian media personality, Nedu Wazobia, has debunked the reports that he was fired as a host of the popular podcast, 'The Honest Bunch.'

Speaking during a recent press conference, Nedu addressed the speculation and clarified his decision to step away from the show, emphasising that it was his personal choice and not a forced removal.

"Every opinion shared on this platform is the opinion of the guest not of the show itself so everyone has the right to an opinion and right of reporting," he said.

He continued,

Let me straighten something out, I was not fired from the honest bunch, I was never fired. I decided to step away when the attacks became very personal so that the show can go on. I was not fired.

This comes amid the reports that followed VeryDarkMan's claims that Nedu requested sex for movie roles from women. He also claimed that he was going to release the names of all the celebrities Nedu had allegedly slept with in exchange for roles. Very Dark Man's claims opened the Pandora's box of other accusations and speculations regarding Nedu, however, Nedu did not respond to him.