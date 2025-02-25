Nedu serves VDM notice for defamation, demands ₦500m compensation [EXCLUSIVE]

Media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia or simply Nedu, has on Tuesday, February 24, 2025, served a Notice to Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan.

In the comprehensive letter addressed to VDM, the lawyers act as legal representatives of Nedu and Tokindrumz Picture and Media Ltd.

They noted that on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, VDM posted a 12-minute video which contained "a host of defamatory, false and disparaging attacks and rhetorics" against their clients, Nedu and Tokindrumz on his YouTube and Instagram page.

They further mentioned that the video titled on YouTube as, 'How Nedu diverted NGO scholarship meant for Nigerians' was "full of nothing but incessant lies".

They added that VDM spelt 'fraud' as 'fr@vd' in an attempt to "circumvent the law".

The lawyers also wrote in the letter that the case of the Metropolitan School of Business and Management UK (MSBM) had already been investigated by the relevant authorities who did not find enough proof to adjudicate the matter.

They added that VDM has posted several videos since then, all repeating and continuing the same "false and defamatory attacks on their clients".

They quoted VDM saying that Nedu also used Timaya and Kcee Limpopo to "institute the fraud".

They further noted that the Nedu Foundation charity organisation was set up to raise funds for students to gain admission into MSBM which was not communicated to Nedu.

They added that Nedu was not paid at all for his services: not for the promotion of the charity nor for organising the event.

They also clarified that Nedu is not the owner of Tokindrumz but is a talent under the brand.

Attaching documents as proof, they demanded the following options: a retraction of every video involving Nedu on every one of VDM's platforms within 24 hours of receiving the notice; a public apology published on all of his platforms; and the sum of ₦500m for the damage caused to Nedu's reputation.