Naira Marley reacts after being cleared in case linked to Mohbad's death

Nigerian singer Naira Marley has reacted to the news of his exoneration in the case linked to the death of his former signee Mohbad in September 2023.

On February 25, 2025, a new legal advice issued by the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Lagos, acquitted the singer and others in the case involving the investigation of MohBad's death. This happened at The Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State, on Tuesday and the legal advice was read and implemented by Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje.

Music promoter Samson Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, Owodunni Ibrahim, also called Primeboy, and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde were also acquitted, according to a rep.

Taking to X after the news, Naira Marley shared a verse from the Holy Quran, “And whoever puts all his trust in Allah, he will be enough for him. (65:3).”

"And ‘remember, o Prophet, when the disbelievers conspired to capture, kill, or exile you. They planned, but Allah also planned. And Allah is the best of planners," he added on his Instagram story.

He also reposted a fan's post, which focused on his trials and tribulations, emphasising that the truth would always come out.

Could any of us carry the weight Naira bore? The world turned its back, his name dragged through the mud, yet he walked into the storm-head high, heart steady-returning home to face the justice system alone. No safety net, no outstretched hands, only the echo of judgment.