My wedding day was like a holiday in Nigeria - Davido

Afrobeats superstar Davido has opened up about his extravagant wedding to Chioma Adeleke, describing it as a global celebration that felt like a holiday in Nigeria.​

Speaking during a recent interview on the Bootleg Kev podcast, Davido recounted his wedding day and how many people came to celebrate their union.

This is a bound union now; we've had a whole wedding and we've invited all these people from across the world to celebrate us.

He likened the wedding festivities to the fictional, vibrant, extravagant African country 'Zamunda.'

The wedding was in Nigeria; it was on some crazy Zamunda shit, mad crazy. It was like a holiday in Nigeria and it was one of the best days of my life. Everybody flew in from all over the world to celebrate us.

Held in Lagos on June 25, 2024, the wedding was a grand affair attended by celebrities, politicians, and dignitaries from around the world. The couple's pre-wedding photos, shared on social media with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024, captivated fans and heightened anticipation for the event.

The ceremony featured performances by renowned artists, including Chike, Fireboy DML, Olamide, Mayorkun, Zlatan, Nasboi, and King Sunny Ade, adding to the festive atmosphere. ​

Davido and Chioma were even surprised with a brand-new white car as a wedding gift from a car company.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Davido emphasised the importance of protecting their union, acknowledging the vulnerabilities that come with public life.