My silence is not weakness - Mohbad's wife Wunmi finally responds to Very Dark Man

After months of silence, Wunmi, the widow of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has publicly called out controversial social media personality Very Dark Man (VDM) over what she describes as relentless harassment and false accusations.

Taking to Instagram on March 5, 2025, Wunmi accused VDM of consistently spreading misinformation about her and her late husband while attempting to derail justice for Mohbad.

"Vincent, for nearly two years, l have endured your harassment, false narratives, and attempts to obstruct justice for my late husband, Mohbad. Despite my silence, you have continued to spread misinformation, even going so far as to question the paternity of our son, Liam," she wrote in part.

Let me make this clear: my silence was never weakness—it was a choice to mourn my husband with dignity and allow legal proceedings to take their course. Your relentless attacks only expose your bias against him and everything he stood for. But I firmly believe in karma.

She also criticised VDM for allegedly ignoring more pressing issues while making her personal life the center of his online campaigns.

Your hypocrisy is striking, given your investment in analyzing my family while ignoring your own. As a woman and mother, I’ve found my voice and will continue to stand up for my son. If my previous statements haven’t satisfied you, I suggest you obtain a copy of my official statement from the police station.

If you’re genuinely concerned about DNA testing, I suggest you start by questioning your own paternity. Mind your business and leave me and my family out of your vindictive pursuits.