My original surname is Ojukwu not Damasus - Stella Damasus reveals

Nigerian actress Stelle Damasus has revealed that her last name 'Damasus' is actually not her family's original surname.

During a recent interview on Channels Television, the actress and Ebuka; the host, spoke on the comical mispronunciation of her last name by fans over the years despite her corrections.

Ebuka asked, "It was interesting that many people didn't understand that your surname was not what it was. I always knew that it was Damasus but so many people who I thought knew were shocked that it was not Damascus. Were you shocked at that?"

She responded, "Over the years, I corrected the pronunciation so many times in other interviews that I thought people had caught on by then, but I was shocked. People still think it's Damascus and not Damasus, but I understand why people stayed true to that name because that's what they got used to and didn't get bothered to change it. It was fun, and I saw comments that really blew my mind."

She went into the history of her family's name, detailing how they were forced to change from Ojukwu to Damasus during the Biafran war in a bid to prevent being targetted and potentially killed for being of Igbo decent.