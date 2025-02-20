My husband is still in the morgue and I've had no closure - Mohbad's wife

Almost two years after the tragic death of Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, his wife, Wunmi, has revealed that she has yet to find closure.
In an emotional interview with Chude Jideonwo, she lamented the fact that her husband’s body remains in the mortuary, with no burial date in sight.
"I haven't had any closure since my husband died and sometimes it feels like he's still alive. He's in Yaba morgue and still has not been buried and it's so so sad," she said tearfully.
She expressed her frustration over the continued delay in burying her husband, alleging that her father-in-law is deliberately preventing the burial for personal reasons, despite the autopsy being done twice.
He has been cut open twice, you know they did two autopsies. The government autopsy and the private one that my father in law did. I can tell you that there is no genuine reason why he's still there, my father in law has no reason for keeping him there yet he keep saying that the government isn't letting Mohbad get justice and he had been manipulating the public."
Sometimes I feel like God cheated my husband; he didn't have to die. We no longer feel safe and I get death threats literally every day in my DMs. It has gotten to the point that I either speak up or die in silence.
Wunmi further accused her father-in-law of attempting to take control of her late husband's assets. She alleged that he had been trying to undermine her and had even ridiculed her son, Liam, whom she shares with Mohbad.