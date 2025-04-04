Mr Macaroni blasts Lagos government over traffic crisis following initial bridge closure

Popular Nigerian activist and actor Mr Macaroni has strongly criticised the Lagos State Government over the massive traffic jam that paralysed the city on April 2, 2025, following the abrupt closure of the Independence Bridge on Victoria Island.
Taking to X on April 3, 2025, the comedian condemned the government’s poor planning and lack of concern for Lagosians, emphasising that such decisions should not be made without proper coordination and communication.
Reacting to the clip of the news that the Lagos State Minister of Works said he wasn’t aware of the closure of the bridge, Mr Macaroni expressed his outrage.
The Minister of Works said he wasn’t aware of the closure of the bridge. This is the embarrassing level of incompetence that you find some Nigerians defending. It is bizarre that the people always have to suffer the consequences of terrible governance. This is frustrating!!!
He argued that the hardship suffered by residents could have been avoided if the government had prioritised public welfare.
If the government had any regard whatsoever for the people of Lagos, these measures and more extensive ones would have been taken before yesterday to make this process as painless as possible for the people. There should have been adequate planning including a reasonable timeline for execution and proper information dissemination, which would have prevented to some extent the unbearable hardship the people have to endure.
This has happened only because this Government has no sense of responsibility to the people! If The federal and state government cannot successfully collaborate on projects like these despite belonging to the same party, then it only confirms what we have always known about the quality of leadership.