Mercy Chinwo sues VeryDarkMan for alleged defamation, demands ₦1 billion

In a new twist to the ongoing Mercy Chinwo-EeZee Tee saga, the gospel singer has filed a lawsuit against Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

This comes barely a month after the controversial content creator accused Chinwo of diverting funds from shows without paying her former record label, owned by Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu also known as Eezee Tee.

VDM had said that she diverted the sum of $345,000 linked to Eezee Tee in his call-out.

The lawsuit is filed by Pelumi Olajengbesi, Mercy Chinwo’s legal representative.

The demands stated include an order mandating VDM to delete, retract, and issue a public apology regarding the allegedly false and defamatory statements made against the gospel singer.

To back up her demands, Mercy Chinwo's team has attached documents as proof showing the court that VDM's allegations are unsubstantiated. These include emails, payment receipts etc.

Recall that a Federal High Court in Lagos on February 17, 2025 maintained that the arrest warrant against EeZee Tee over alleged fraudulent conversion subsists.

The case was then adjourned until March 6, 2025 for the arraignment of the record label owner.

As seen in this fresh lawsuit, Olajengbesi said VDM's posts made on his social media pages were "libelous, malicious, spiteful, malevolent, and grossly defamatory."

The singer's legal representative added that it "impugns the image and character" of Mercy Chinwo.