Kunle Afolayan expresses outrage over 'Nigerians' incompetence'

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has voiced his frustration over what he describes as a high level of incompetence in Nigeria’s workforce.
Taking to Instagram on March 12, 2025 , Afolayan lamented the inefficiency of many job seekers who, despite complaining about unemployment, fail to deliver when given opportunities.
He wrote, "l am so saddened by the high level of incompetence in our beloved country. A lot of people cry about not having a job, but when they get one, how efficient are they at it? I’m so pissed."
His statement sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some agreeing with his sentiments and others suggesting that proper training could help improve employee performance.
See reactions below:
My anger is how you people generalize one person’s behavior. Who is incompetent? Mention their name, state of origin, gender, height, complexion, genotype and field of operation.
And that’s where you subscribe them to some training that’s required for them to do better , only time you can say an employee is terrible is if they are nonchalant and are not willing to improve and grow
Come ask me o😂😂😂 they’ll apply for job, call for interview, they won’t show up, the ones you picked will not resume work or the one who resumes work doesn’t wanna work 😂😂😂😂
There are so many competent, dedicated individuals out there willing to be devoted to a cause. The issue is they remain undiscovered like hidden gems.
Most times the employers re looking at cheaper cost to recruit employees and employees are desperate to get job so they present themselves such way. Na when they get d job u go see employees dey complain about the job and employers dey complain about the employee. My thought though 🤔
It can’t be said better. As an HR expert, this is what we face in our recruitment processes. Sometimes you just have to pick the best bad ones.
We are seeing a rapid effect of failed EDUCATION. Before you can EXCEL in your JOB, you must invest in YOURSELF. The common thought of a naive unemployed youth is to just a JOB, forgetting that it's most important to WORK ON YOURSELF than you do on your JOB. People go to work for money, no commitment, no effort, no zeal to constantly grow , and in the process we are left with MEDIOCRITY. It doesn't start from school I believe, it starts from HOME.