Kunle Afolayan expresses outrage over 'Nigerians' incompetence'

We are seeing a rapid effect of failed EDUCATION. Before you can EXCEL in your JOB, you must invest in YOURSELF. The common thought of a naive unemployed youth is to just a JOB, forgetting that it's most important to WORK ON YOURSELF than you do on your JOB. People go to work for money, no commitment, no effort, no zeal to constantly grow , and in the process we are left with MEDIOCRITY. It doesn't start from school I believe, it starts from HOME.