KCee discovered Iyanya, brought him to Lagos, housed him for years - Soso Soberekon

Music executive Soso Soberekon has revealed singer KCee's role in putting Iyanya on the path to stardom.

According to Soso, KCee discovered Iyanya years ago in Calabar, Cross River State and brought him to Lagos afterward.

Soso made the revelation during a live chat with media personality Daddy Freeze. They were joined by KCee, who corroborated the story.

Soso, a former music producer and KCee’s ex-manager revealed where the Limpopo singer first met Iyanya and the setback he faced while trying to bring him to Lagos, where he housed him for four years.

The music executive explained that KCee spotted Iyanya while he was hosting a karaoke show in Calabar. He approached him and offered to take him to Lagos to pursue his music career.

KCee corroborated Soso’s story and added more details, saying, “We had to meet his parents for approval before he could travel with us. We were already at the airport when he called to say his parents had finally agreed because they initially refused.

Recounting the story further, Soso disclosed that after Iyanya won Project Fame West Africa in 2008, the Kukere singer slept on the couch in KCee’s house for four years.

“He slept on the couch for four years because there was no extra room at the time. KCee’s family was living in the house, so the only available space was the couch; he wrote two songs for Kcee Presh then, and both were produced by me,” Soso explained.