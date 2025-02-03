Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori walks Grammys red carpet in nude outfit

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, made a surprise appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards and surely surprised everyone after Censori took her coat off to reveal her see-through outfit on the red carpet.



The pair showed up at the prestigious event held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and Sunday, January 2, 2025, and quickly became the topic of headlines and controversy after Kanye's wife unveiled her inner outfit. The see-through piece left nothing to the imagination, instantly stunning onlookers and social media users; however, the rapper himself remained clad in a black fit.

West and Censori did not arrive at the main event after their red carpet appearance and it was speculated that the two were not formally invited to the celebration and were kicked out. However, according to Variety Magazine, a source close to the Grammys denied the rumour, claiming that West just "walked the carpet, got in his car, and left" and that it was "not true."

The red carpet moment instantly sparked reactions across social media, with many slamming the rapper and his wife for their action.

"They should have been enough is enough at this point they need to be charged with indecent exposure," an outraged user wrote on Instagram

Another person said, "Should’ve been because why did she show up there like that knowing children who were nominated were going to be there? weird!!"

"Why doesn’t he go naked? Why does it always have to be her?" asked another person.