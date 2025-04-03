Kanye West seemingly confirms reports that estranged wife Bianca Censori left him

Controversial American rapper Kanye West has seemingly confirmed the social media speculation that his wife, Bianca Censori, left him in his new song called “Bianca.”

Popular American podcaster DJ Akademiks recently played a snippet of West's song during a recent livestream, saying that the song was based on a true story. Akademiks also claimed that the rapper is dropping a new album, called ‘WW3,’ this week.

In the chorus, Ye sings, “Bianca, I just want you to come back. Come back to me. I know what I did to make you mad. Bianca, I just want you to come back. Come back to me. Want you to come back to me. Want you to come back.”

In the opening verse, Ye raps, “My baby, she ran away, but first she tried to get me committed. Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick, I just do not get it. She want me to say when I finish. I’m making her squirt when I’m in it. She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted. Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep.”

I really don’t know where she’s at. I’m tracking my b*tch through an app. I’m tracking my b*tch through the city. I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy. I’m making this song for Bianca. I’m feeling the spirit of Donda. Her family, they want me locked up. They want me to go on retreat. They want me to run and meet.

The snippet comes two months after the pair's rumoured split following the controversial stint at the 69th Grammy Awards, where Censori took her coat off to reveal her see-through outfit on the red carpet. They quickly became the topic of headlines and controversy because the see-through piece left nothing to the imagination, instantly stunning onlookers and social media users; however, the rapper himself remained clad in a black fit.