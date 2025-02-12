Kanye West dropped by talent agency after racist, antisemitic rants

Days after going on a highly controversial rant on Twitter last week, which included selling a swastika T-shirt, American rapper and producer Kanye West has now been dropped by his talent agency.

On February 10, 2025, Daniel McCartney, who works as a talent agent at 33&West, took to Instagram to announce that the agency no longer represents the rapper “due to his harmful and hateful remarks that neither myself nor 33&West can stand for.”

West’s one-time chief of staff Eric Cui also quit over the weekend, according to reports by Rolling Stone. Cui quit after West defended Sean “Diddy” Combs for physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, posting screenshots of the hotel surveillance video that showed Combs attacking her.

“I loved working at YZY because I believed in your dream,” Cui wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I believe in free speech ..so I will use my free speech to say that violence and crimes against women and children is wrong.”

On February 7, 2025, Kanye took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) in a series of multiple tweets, asserting that all stereotypes are true. The rapper posted well over 20 posts in under ten minutes, detailing somewhat offensive statements about black, gay and Jewish people.

SLAVERY IS A CHOICE

RACIST STEREOTYPES EXIST FOR A REASON AND THEY ALL BE TRUE.

I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT BITCHES, IM A NAZI

F**K ALL THIS WOKE SHIT THEY PUTTING FAT BITCHES ON THE RUNWAY NOBODY WANNA SEE THAT SHIT ITS UNHEALTHY IT PROMOTES OBESITY AND THE WILD SHIT IS IF THE FAT BITCHES LOSE WEIGHT THEN THEY LOOSE THEIR ACCEPT FOR ADELLE CAUSE SHE ACTUALLY HAS ANOTHER TALENT THEN BEING USED AS A PAWN FOR POLITICAL AGENDAS.