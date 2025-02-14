Kanye West and Bianca Sensori split, headed towards divorce

Nearly 2 weeks after their controversial stunt at the Grammys, where Bianca Censori walked the red carpet practically naked, Kanye West and Bianca are now filing for divorce.

The news was broken by the Daily Mail, citing a source close to the rapper, and the reports were seconded by TMZ by a source with direct knowledge who claimed that both sides have reached out to divorce attorneys.

According to their reports, Censori is staying at their $35 million house in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles. Censori is said to receive $5 million in the separation settlement.

The pair's split comes weeks after they surprised everyone at the 69th Grammy Awards where Censori took her coat off to reveal her see-through outfit on the red carpet. They quickly became the topic of headlines and controversy because the see-through piece left nothing to the imagination, instantly stunning onlookers and social media users; however, the rapper himself remained clad in a black fit.

West and Censori did not arrive at the main event after their red carpet appearance and it was speculated that the two were not formally invited to the celebration and were kicked out. However, according to Variety Magazine, a source close to the Grammys denied the rumour, claiming that West just "walked the carpet, got in his car, and left" and that it was "not true."

After that controversy came another when the rapper went on a social media rant, posting what many have deemed offensive and anti-Semitic on February 7, 2025. On that day, Kanye posted well over 20 posts in under ten minutes, detailing somewhat offensive statements about black, gay, and Jewish people.