It's a stressful task - Tiwa Savage explains why she won't sign artists under her

Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage has disclosed that she has no plan to sign an artist despite being pressured.

Tiwa Savage made the declaration and explained her reason during an interview with Forbes Africa. She cited the stress that comes with managing artists.

She said, “Everyone always says to me, ‘When are you going to sign an artist?’ I don’t think I have the gift to sign another artist because artists are stressful… I could just be sleeping, and then I will wake up, and my artist is trending for something else,” she said.

The singer, however, said she is willing to support upcoming musicians by creating a music school.

She explained, “I do have the gift to help, which is why I am trying to do music school, where you can go and later sign up for a label that can actually help you.”

Speaking further, Tiwa Savage cautioned emerging artists against rushing to fame, emphasizing the importance of building a strong foundation before reaching the pinnacle of their careers.

Additionally, she shared insights on the pressures of success and the need for ownership in the music industry.

“Cherish the beginning,” she advised. “A lot of artists rush to the top, but once you are there, you face pressures — streams, concerts, obligations. When you start, you are free to create without limitations. Build a strong foundation, so when opinions come at you, you do not lose yourself.”

The music icon also highlighted the need for African artists to take ownership of their art and industry. “We need to own our art, our publishing, our labels,” she stated, adding, “We need to tell our own stories.”

She also challenged the notion of seeking validation from foreign markets, urging industry stakeholders to focus on building a self-sufficient music ecosystem.

