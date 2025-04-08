Is the show of force not too aggressive? - Lolo on dispersed Abuja protest

Nigerian actress and media personality Lolo has weighed in on the dispersal of protesters in Abuja with tear gas canisters during the demonstration led by the Take-It-Back Movement and other civil society organisations.
Reacting to reports of the protest’s disruption, Lolo questioned the rationale behind the security forces’ decision to fire tear gas on demonstrators who were reportedly unarmed and non-violent.
Citizens have a right to peacefully gather, it's their right in the constitution. But when they now gather and there is no form of violence, it's not like they're carrying guns or anything, no form of violence or agitation.
Lolo emphasised that peaceful demonstrations are a core part of any functioning democracy and questioned whether the use of force in this case was warranted.
Even if they were chanting, it's just words. Not like their words turn into bullets but for you to fire tear gas in the midst of peaceful protesters, I'm just wondering if there was anything they did to make them think the protesters would cause a breakdown of law and order. If nothing like that has happened, is the show of force not too aggressive?
The peaceful protest, which gained momentum across the country, was organised in collaboration with several civil society organisations because of the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act and worsening economic hardship.
According to the group, the act has become a tool for harassment, intimidation, and suppression of free speech, as security agencies allegedly exploit it to silence critics and journalists.
