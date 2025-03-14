I no send anybody papa - VeryDarkMan reacts to arrest warrant against him

A day after an arrest warrant was issued against him by a magistrate court in Abuja, controversial Nigerian social media personality VeryDarkMan (VDM) has spoken up.

Taking to Instagram on March 14, 2025, the self-proclaimed activist addressed the situation, stressing that the warrant against him was issued while he was out of the country.

I dey come Naija very soon make una ready to arrest me for airport. Arrest no be new thing for the Ratel na.

“THE COURT ORDERED FOR MY ARREST BECAUSE OF MERCY CHINWO (I NO SEND ANYBODY PAPA, I AM COMING TO NAIJA SOON, still working on deals for the benefit of our youths and empowerment, we don too suffer," he wrote in his caption.

The Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, had issued a bench warrant for VDM's arrest over the alleged defamation of Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo earlier in the year after failure to appear before the magistrate after being summoned on March 5, 2025.

The news was confirmed to Channels Television on March 13 by VDM's lawyer Deji Adeyanju, “Yes, a bench warrant has been issued against him for failure to show up in court. They are just interested in a media trial; they are not serious about prosecution," he explained.

Adeyanju also explained that he had previously appealed to the court to allow him to appear in VDM's stead; however, the appeal was denied, stressing that the social media personality was to appear by himself.

VDM's warrant of arrest follows his allaged defamatory remarks on social media, accusing Chinwo of being involved in a contractual dispute and the alleged diversion of $345,000 connected to her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, commonly known as Eezee Tee, were the basis for the bench warrant.