I no buy Lambo, is that why you're shouting? - Burna Boy claps back at Sophia Egbueje

Amid the spiralling controversy revolving around Burna Boy's alleged refusal to buy socialite Sophia Egbueje a Lamborghini Truck, he has now reacted to her claims.

On February 28, 2025, the singer took to his Instagram story to sing a song, saying, "I no buy Lambo, is that why you're shouting"

Social media began buzzing on February 27, 2025, after a leaked voice note of Egbueje's surfaced. In the recordings, Sophia said her friend Ama Reginald and Burna Boy's friend Manny convinced her to link up with Burna Boy, who promised her a Lamborghini.

“She is like, ‘Babe, you should take him seriously. You know it’s him that bought Stefflon Don Cullinan. He actually spends on girls. Just try and take him seriously," Sophia said in part.'

However, according to her, Burna Boy never came through on his promise to buy her the luxorious vehicle after allegedly sleeping with her. The voice notes caused a stir on social media, leading to a variety of reactions and offsetting discussions about social climbing and transactional relationships.

See reactions to Burna Boy's video below:

Grow up boy, you lied to hit it.. you know you can’t get her without promising… promise & fail no be flex

A woman is called even when she uses a man.. but a man is called smart when he uses a woman. SMH

Them go still use your gist drop track wey go blow and top charts..and cash out from it.. But u no go still collect shi shi!

God abeg!!! 😭