‘I knew this was love’ - Craig David talks about song collaboration with Tiwa Savage

British R&B singer Craig David has spoken about his experience working with Nigerian Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage on his new song ‘Commitment.’

The ‘7 Days’ hitmaker praised the Nigerian singer for contributing to Afrobeats and described her as a “consistent and talented force” in the music industry.

The 43-year-old award-winning singer said all these about Tiwa Savage, 45, during a recent interview on the Capital Xtra podcast.

Speaking about collaborating with Tiwa Savage on ‘Commitment’, Craig David recalled that the song was 70% complete when he asked his team who to feature, and they unanimously suggested the Nigerian singer.

He recounted, “We were all in the studio, brainstorming, and someone said, ‘What about Tiwa Savage?’ I was like, ‘What about Tiwa? That is a great idea!’

“So, we reached out to her, not knowing if she would be interested or if we would just get ignored. But she came back so graciously.

“She said, ‘Even if the song was not that great, I still would have jumped on it’. That is when I knew this was love.

“She got on the track, and next thing you know, we had this amazing song that perfectly blends our worlds.

“It went from fire emojis to voice notes. The way her ad-libs hit? It was next level. We were both gassed.”

Craig David declared himself a long-time big fan of Tiwa Savage, hailing her for her longevity and outstanding vocals.

He said, “I have been a big fan of Tiwa for years. When it comes to Afrobeats, she has been holding it down for so long. She is not just consistent; she is also an amazing vocalist.”

Craig David also discussed what it was like meeting Tiwa Savage for the first time, saying it was “everything I could’ve imagined and more.”