I have never thought about quitting my marriage - Omoni Oboli

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, has said that not once has she ever thought of ending her marriage to her husband, Nnamdi Oboli.

The couple who got married on October 28, 2000 were recently featured on an episode of Pulse Fun Facts during which they took turns asking each other some intimate questions for the Valentine season.

Nnamdi Oboli asked his wife, "Have you ever had any 'I am done' moment in our relationship and how did you handle it?"

To which Omoni replied, "No, I've never."

The grandmother of one and mother of three, however, noted that she has had moments where she questioned her choice of marrying early.

"I've had moments where I was like 'why did I get married so early?' but never 'I'm done'. Ever," she said.

The couple then reminisced on the early days in their marriage, revealing that they used to quarrel a lot back then.

"When we first got married, we quarreled every single day. We quarreled a lot. We quarreled so much."

The 46-year-old film star, however, attributed their frequent misunderstandings in the early days of their marriage to their lack of courtship before marriage.

"It's because we didn't date. That's what people don't realise. We didn't date. So, that first month, we were really just getting to know each other well."

"You thought it was a scam anyway," Nnamdi Oboli quipped.

Laughing, Omoni Oboli said, "I was like, 'you scammed me.'"