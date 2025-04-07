I had to google the 'dress code' for married women - Kiekie on backward expectations

Content creator and actress Kiekie has opened up about the societal pressures and unsolicited opinions that came her way after getting married and becoming a mother.
During her recent appearance on the I Said What I Said Podcast, the mother-of-one shared her experience with people saying that she doesn't 'dress like a married woman,' leaving her confused.
I started seeing the comments where people were telling me that I don't dress like a married woman. I literally had to Google the dress code of a married woman and didn't see anything. Nobody has said anything about how married women are supposed to dress.
The media personality also addressed the constant guilt-tripping mothers experience when they step out without their kids.
I have noticed also that when you have a child and you go out, the first thing people ask you is where your child is. You can see me in a club at 1am, why would the child be here? Are you trying to guilttrip me? I don't get it.
She also highlighted some backhanded complements and comments she gets from people when making her own money.
The one that gets to me is that even when people compliment me they say things like 'you have a husband who can help you.' and to them it's a compliment, you're insulting me.
They're thinking I don't have any problems because I have a husband. If you want to do something, I can meet my husband, it makes no sense. I'm the one who is meant to fight for my dreams not using him as a backup plan. We have a very long way to go because women themselves need to be reoriented. We can't expect change to come from the men, it has to come from us.