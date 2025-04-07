I had to google the 'dress code' for married women - Kiekie on backward expectations

The one that gets to me is that even when people compliment me they say things like 'you have a husband who can help you.' and to them it's a compliment, you're insulting me.



They're thinking I don't have any problems because I have a husband. If you want to do something, I can meet my husband, it makes no sense. I'm the one who is meant to fight for my dreams not using him as a backup plan. We have a very long way to go because women themselves need to be reoriented. We can't expect change to come from the men, it has to come from us.