I don't joke with it - Enioluwa fumes over subtle racism within Nigeria

Nigerian influencer and media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has expressed his frustration over the presence of subtle racism and microaggressions within Nigeria, particularly from foreign-owned establishments.
Speaking passionately on the issue during his interview on the Uncut Podcast, Enioluwa recounted instances of racial discrimination he had observed in the country. He referenced an Indian-only school that allegedly barred Nigerian students from enrolling, as well as a Chinese supermarket that reportedly refused entry to Nigerians.
I don't joke with micro aggressions and racism. In Nigeria I heard about an Indians-only school and Nigerians weren't allowed in , also the Chinese supermarket that didn't allow Nigerians in. In big 2024, they were not allowing Nigerians in.
When people were saying 'leave them.' I was like no, you don't understand how things sink into the system. You might think it's on a base level but it's white supremacy in a way. They should close it down! It's so dumb how we're being racist to ourselves in our country, you think that this person is superior to you.
Enioluwa also highlighted the issue of colorism, stating that he actively calls out any discriminatory attitudes based on skin tone.
Any subtle racism I encounter I can lose sleep over it and I'm not even joking, in my own country? How can someone think I'm lesser than them because of the colour of my skin. That's a problem. Even colourism, I shut it down. Nobody is higher than you.