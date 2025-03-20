Frank Edoho weighs in on Mercy Chinwo’s legal battle with former manager

Media personality Frank Edoho has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her former manager, EazyTee Concepts, urging the public to focus on facts rather than emotions.
Taking to Instagram on March 20, 2025, Edoho addressed widespread claims surrounding the case, noting that many Nigerians tend to rely on narratives instead of factual evidence. He explained that contrary to speculation, Chinwo had not avoided an audit, as two separate financial reviews had already been conducted.
Non-Nigerians are of the opinion that Nigerians always stick to narratives instead of facts. I found this to be a little bit true in the case of Mercy Chinwo and EazyTee concepts where everyone is using emotion instead of facts and people are going off. I decided to find facts that have not seen the light of day.
The first thing is why is Mercy Chinwo avoiding audit. She is not, as a matter of fact, two audits have been done. There was a meeting and the audit was handed over to a company and then the company withdrew itself from the audit.
Addressing allegations that the EFCC coerced or mistreated EazyTee, Edoho dismissed such claims, stating that the process was transparent.
It was at the point where Mercy Chinwo's team decided to take the matter to the EFCC and they Invited Eazytee to the office. This was when the second audit was done and it was found that he owed her some money that he had to pay.
They didn't coerce him like some people think, they let him go and he has two instalments of the money he owed, which he hasn't completed yet. Some people are even saying that the EFCC is torturing him or taking money from his account. Let us stop using our feelings to talk about matters. I refrain from talking about matters until i see facts.
