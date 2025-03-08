FIFA open to picking Drake for 2026 World Cup halftime show to reignite Lamar beef

Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, has welcomed the idea of having American superstar singer Drake perform in a halftime show at the 2026 World Cup.

Recall that last Wednesday, Infantino announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, would feature a halftime musical show inspired by the Super Bowl.

The idea, suggested by Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto, was pitched as a way for FIFA to take advantage of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rivalry.

Infantino appeared favourably disposed to the idea when Scotto suggested it to him during his interview on Good Day New York.

Scotto said to Infantino, “I have a great idea for you for the halftime – Drake. Because you were at the Super Bowl—Kendrick Lamar dissed him at the Super Bowl. Drake comes back for a bit of a rivalry.”

In response, Infantino described the suggestion as a “good idea,” saying he already has a connection with Drake, who was present when FIFA announced the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

“That’s a good idea. Actually, Drake was with us when we announced the host cities. I should have his number saved somewhere,” he said.

Responding, Scotto said, “I expect to be sitting right next to you when you sign him on the dotted line.”

The FIFA president then responded: “We will do that.”

It appears Infantino has no problem taking advantage of Drake and Lamar's high-profile feud, as the Super Bowl did to good effect a few weeks back.