Eko Miami Vibes: BBNaija's Sheggz shares what he loves about Lagos

Big Brother Naija star Sheggz has shared his thoughts on what makes Lagos State special to him, offering his perspective on the vibrant city’s unique charm.

The reality TV star recently sat down with Pulse Nigeria for an exclusive interview and when asked how he would describe Lagos to someone who has never visited, Sheggz said, "Honestly, I would say that Lagos is the best place if you're making money."

Sheggz previously lived in England and recently moved to Nigeria, where he gained prominence as a Big Brother Naija housemate.

He highlighted some of the qualities of the state, stating how the city of Lagos never sleeps because of the consistent hustle and bustle.

He explained, "When it gets hard in Lagos, it's really hard, like there is no middle class it's either good or bad. There is always this hustle and bustle and people are always angry but really and really, it's such a great place to chase your dreams."

Sheggz emphasised Lagos’s reputation as a city of opportunity, where determination and grit can pave the way to success for those who put in the work. He also admitted that the vibrant city has the best social life that he has seen.