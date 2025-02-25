Court clears Naira Marley, Sam Larry, others as nurse faces trial over MohBad's death

In a new legal advice issued by the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Lagos, Naira Marley has been acquitted in the case involving the investigation of MohBad's death.

This happened at The Magistrate Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The legal advice was read and implemented by Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje.

Music promoter, Samson Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, Owodunni Ibrahim, also called Primeboy, and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde have also been freed, according to reports.

The DPP has, however, declared that Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who administered a series of injection on MohBad will be prosecuted alongside one of MohBad's friends, Ayobami Sadiq, for the offense of reckless and negligent acts contrary to Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

They will be prosecuted at the magistrate court.

In a letter dated December 12, 2023, Naira Marley's lawyer highlighted a series of statements made by Ojo in September, stating that the content was malicious and caused substantial harm to Marley's reputation.

Naira Marley's lawyers also claimed that the former The Real Housewives of Lagos star accused their client of causing harm to the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa 'Mohbad' Aloba.

They further highlighted that her statements led the public to believe that Naira Marley had a hand in Mohbad's death.