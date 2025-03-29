Comedian Layi Wasabi discloses what he finds most funny about himself

Isaac Olayiwola, popularly known as Layi Wasabi, is one of the funniest comedians and skit-makers in Nigeria. He has revealed which aspect of himself he finds particularly funny.

He made this interesting revelation about himself while speaking to Punch Newspaper’s Saturday Beats.

On what he believes is the funniest thing about himself, Layi said, “I can’t pinpoint the funniest thing about me.”

However, he added, “One aspect that always brings a smile to my face is my unassuming height.”

Explaining why he finds that aspect of him funny, Layi noted that “People are often surprised by how tall I am when they meet me in person. It’s hilarious because this ‘unexpected’ height reflects in my skits, particularly in the way I sometimes position my body for comedic effect.”

Layi took the opportunity to interview his fans, who may be feeling down, to send a heartfelt message to them, telling them about the Instagram pages they can check out for a dose of happiness.

He said, “There are countless ways to lift your spirits when you’re feeling low. You could check out my Instagram page or Kiekie’s for a dose of fun. There’s so much content out there to brighten your day—just go out and find what makes you happy.”

The comedian also expressed his admiration for Nigerian Iyanya, declaring himself a huge fan of the Kukere singer.

Layi met Iyanya when he attended a recent press conference about the upcoming Nigerian Idol season.