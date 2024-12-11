Cobhams Asuquo reacts to Governor Okpebholo's struggle to read budget figure

Veteran Nigerian singer Cobhams Asuquo has reacted to the now-viral clip of Edo State's governor, Okpebholo struggling to read the figures from the 2025 national budget, and says, "It's very bad."

The clip has sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning leadership competency in Nigeria. Taking to Instagram on December 11, 2024, Asuquo expressed his dismay and called for introspection from both leaders and citizens.

He wrote, "To be clear, some of the most brilliant Nigerian minds I have encountered are from Edo State. So this begs the question, is it that we're not ready to tell ourselves the truth, or that we don't want progress as much as we claim to? Some choices may be foisted on us but is that to remain our lot?"

Highlighting the role of accountability and the need for collective action, Asuquo asked whether governance truly serves its purpose in the country.

"What does governance mean to us; all of us - the governed and the governor? I'm really confused this hot afternoon. This is bad. Very, very bad. There's got to be a way out," he added.

The singer’s statement resonated with many Nigerians, adding to the growing discourse on the state of leadership and the need for systemic reform in the country. Fans and followers flooded the post with comments, sharing their perspectives and calling for better governance.

A comment read, "He didn't have any input in that budget else the figures won't be confusing to him. He wasn't even ready for the job. He represents some elite interests in the state. It's sad."