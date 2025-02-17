Chika Ike is not pregnant for Senator Ned Nwoko - His team clarifies

The office of Nigerian senator and businessman Prince Ned Munir Nwoko has publicly dismissed widespread rumours linking him romantically to Nollywood actress Chika Ike.
In a statement released on February 17, 2025, his team categorically denied claims that the politician is planning to take Ike as his seventh wife or that he is responsible for her pregnancy.
Our attention has been drawn to the recent false rumors alleging that Senator Prince Ned Munir Nwoko is planning to marry Nollywood actress Chika Ike as his seventh wife and that she is pregnant for him. We categorically state that these claims are entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation.
The office also refuted additional reports suggesting that Nwoko had made comments regarding Nigerian singer Tuface Idibia and polygamy.
Similarly, reports claiming he made statements about Tuface and polygamy are completely untrue. As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories.
Nwoko, a well-known public figure, has been the subject of numerous rumors in the past, especially concerning his polygamous marriage to actress Regina Daniels. His team, however, expressed concerns over the increasing spread of false narratives.
However, Senator Nwoko is currently on a national assignment, focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions. This office remains available to journalists for verification of information, and we remind media practitioners of the consequences of spreading fake news. The public is advised to disregard these rumors and rely only on official statements from his office.