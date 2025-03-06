Charly Boy condemns women-led protest in support of Goodwill Akpabio

Nigerian veteran Charly Boy has expressed his displeasure over the women-led protests in support of Senate President Godswill Akpabio amid his legal battle with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for alleged sexual misconduct.

The singer posted a video of the women in the streets protesting in support of the senate president, condemning the act as a setback for justice and women’s rights in Nigeria.

He wrote in part, "See Yeye 10k Women wey full house.It is disappointing that so many Nigerians choose to minimize and dismiss sexual misconduct whenever a woman exposes it. This culture, where women are expected to either conform or face punishment, is not only appalling but dangerous."

The women who defend accused men are even more troubling because they too reinforce a system that silences victims and protects perpetrators from accountability."

The protest comes in the wake of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations that Akpabio sexually harassed her, which she disclosed in an interview on Arise Television. Following her claims, Unoma Akpabio, the wife of the Senate President, filed a lawsuit against her.

Since her suit was filed and dismissed shortly after, widespread debate ensued, with many Nigerians questioning the role of societal norms in cases of alleged sexual misconduct and the reluctance to hold influential figures accountable.

Even celebrities like Kate Henshaw and Seun Kuti weighed in on the attempts to silence Natasha. On March 5, 2025, Henshaw took to Instagram to condemn the societal structures that continue suppressing women’s voices and limiting their roles in governance and leadership.

She wrote, "We forget so readily how far we have come. We forget our lineage, our history, our strength. We are told we are weak, we are spineless, and we cannot think. We accept the new role foisted on us, the subtle submission imposed by religion, by society, by tradition."