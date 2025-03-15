Buy a N50m house for your father - Asake’s family lists demands in video message

The family of Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has reeled out a list of demands they would like him to meet after his sick father, Fatai Odunsi, called him out for abandonment.

Recall that a video surfaced online earlier this week where Mr. Odunsi, accompanied by a man identified as Sonibare, his brother, accused Asake of abandoning him since he fell ill in 2022.

The singer has since responded to the allegation, taking to social media on Friday with a cryptic message delivered in a Yoruba freestyle.

Asake leveled his own allegation against his father, suggesting that despite his generosity, he was attempting to manipulate him.

However, in the latest update in the Asake family saga, the singer’s family released a video in which they made several demands of him.

In the video, a lady who spoke on behalf of Asake’s family demanded that the singer buy an N50m house in Isale Eko that would generate rental income to support his father.

Additionally, the representative demanded a DNA test for Zeenat, Asake’s alleged 11-year-old daughter, whom they claim he also abandoned. The singer was also asked to support Zeenat’s mother, Asake’s alleged baby mama.

The family said, “Asake come and buy N50Million House for your father so that he can be collecting rent to feed. Always remember that your father will always be your father, come and take care of your father.