BREAKING: Court grants Portable ₦1m bail amid Saheed Osupa defamation suit

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, has just been granted bail in the sum of ₦1 million.

Portable was arrested on Sunday, April 13, in Abeokuta, Ogun State following a petition filed by ace Fuji artist, Saheed Okunola, popularly known as Saheed Osupa, accusing the singer of criminal defamation, threats to life, incitement, character assassination, and conduct likely to disturb public peace.

This bail is after he was charged to court on multiple counts of criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking.

The court has also ruled that his bail is conditional upon the provision of two sureties in like sum.

One of which must be either the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, while the other must possess a landed property within a Government Reserved Area, backed by a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

Recall that Portable shared a clip on his Instagram page earlier in March calling Osupa "Big for nothing" after the Fuji musician took down one of his songs from Apple Music over copyright infringement.

The song titled 'Fuji Shakushaku' carried melodic arrangement and delivery that boldly mirrored the style popularised by King Saheed Osupa across his illustrious career.

However, realising his error, he made an Instagram post shortly after on March 20 apologising in Yoruba to Osupa.

He begged for forgiveness and claimed his previous rant was caused by the pain of having his song taken down from streaming platforms.