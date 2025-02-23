Bisola Aiyeola celebrates bestie Adesua Etomi’s birthday with playful 'single'

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate Bisola Aiyeola has dropped a playful single to celebrate her best friend Adesua Etomi’s birthday.
Bisola announced the release of the single on her Instagram page as she shared a video showing Adesua and her newborn with her speaking in the background.
On the significance of the single, Bisola revealed that she and her best friend have a tradition of recording hit vocals for each other on their respective birthdays.
Bisola expressed her love for Adesua and thanked God for having her in her life. She prayed that all her heart desires would come true.
ALSO READ: The devil tried again - Adesua opens up on emergency C-section, family struggles
She wrote, “La Familia, it’s My Susu’s Birthday, and as you know, we now have a tradition of dropping hit vocals for each other on our birthdays. Fam, please enjoy this single called “ I Dey produce.” Susu @adesuaetomi, I love you so much, and I’m thankful to God for you in my life.
"May all your heart’s desires come true, may all you touch and produce turn to gold, and may your home continue to Radiate the Joy and Love that you and Mr. Dobliyew spread to everyone you come across. Happy Birthday, Yummiest mummy”.
Recall that when Bisola celebrated her birthday last month, Adesua celebrated her with a sweet note.
ALSO READ: Actress Adesua Etomi shares words of encouragement to followers
She declared her love for the actress and praised her for being fiercely loyal, beautiful, talented, lovely, and sweet. Like Bisola, Adesua also noted how blessed she is to have her as her person and appreciated her for being who she is.