Biography of the legendary singer 2Baba

Introduction

Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba (formerly 2Face Idibia), is one of Nigeria’s most influential musicians. With a career spanning over two decades, he has revolutionised Afrobeat and contemporary African music, earning global recognition. His hit song African Queen brought him international fame, and he remains a pioneer in the Nigerian music industry. Despite his success, 2Baba's career has also been marked by personal controversies, which have fuelled public discourse over the years.

Early Life and Education

2Baba was born on September 18, 1975, in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, though he hails from Benue State. He grew up in a middle-class family and attended Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School in Makurdi. His passion for music began at an early age, leading him to enrol at the Institute of Management & Technology (IMT), Enugu, where he studied Business Administration.

While at IMT, he actively participated in musical events and even performed at school functions and local shows. However, he dropped out before completing his education to pursue a full-time career in music—a decision that would ultimately prove successful.

Career

Plantashun Boiz Era (1997–2004)

2Baba’s rise to fame began when he co-founded the music group Plantashun Boiz alongside Blackface and Faze. The group gained popularity with hit songs like Knock Me Off and You and I. However, internal conflicts led to their disbandment in 2004, with each member pursuing solo careers.

Solo Career Breakthrough (2004–2006)

2Baba released his debut solo album Face 2 Face in 2004, featuring the international hit African Queen. The song became one of the most iconic Afrobeat tracks of all time, receiving global recognition, particularly after being featured in the Hollywood film Phat Girlz. His debut album cemented his status as a music powerhouse.

Continued Success and Global Recognition (2007–Present)

Following the success of his debut, he released subsequent albums such as Grass 2 Grace (2006), The Unstoppable (2008), and Away and Beyond (2012). His ability to blend Afrobeat, reggae, R&B, and hip-hop has kept him relevant over the years.

His collaborations with international artists such as R. Kelly, Beenie Man, T-Pain, and Wyclef Jean further solidified his influence. Over the years, he has bagged numerous awards, including the MTV Europe Music Award, BET Award, and multiple Headies Awards.

Personal Life

2Baba’s personal life has been as eventful as his career. He married Nigerian actress and model Annie Macaulay-Idibia in 2012 after a long on-and-off relationship. However, he has children with multiple women, making his romantic life a subject of frequent public scrutiny.

His children include:

Two children with Annie Idibia (Married 2012-2025)

Three children with Pero Adeniyi

Two children with Sumbo Ajaba

Despite the complexities of his relationships, 2Baba has maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship with the mothers of his children. His wife, Annie, has publicly expressed struggles with the blended family dynamic, which has occasionally made headlines.

Beyond his family life, 2Baba is known for his humanitarian efforts. He established the 2Baba Foundation, focusing on youth empowerment, education, and social justice in Nigeria.

Challenges and Controversies

Paternity Scandals and Relationship Drama

One of the biggest controversies surrounding 2Baba is his history of multiple baby mamas. The musician fathered seven children with different women, leading to public criticism about his commitment to relationships. In 2022, his wife, Annie Idibia, broke down on the reality show Young, Famous & African, stating that she felt humiliated by the fact that her husband had children with other women before officially settling with her.

In 2022, 2Baba publicly apologized to his wife and family, stating that he had been a terrible husband and father at times. His apology fueled rumors of further infidelity, although he dismissed them.

Feud with Blackface

Following the split of Plantashun Boiz, former group member Blackface repeatedly accused 2Baba of stealing his song African Queen. Blackface also claimed that he was not given due credit for co-writing the song. Their dispute lasted for years, with legal threats and diss tracks exchanged between the two artists.

Eventually, in 2019, both artists reconciled publicly, putting an end to the long-standing feud.

Divorce Controversy

On the evening of January 26, 2025, the singer took to Instagram to announce his separation and impending divorce from Annie, sparking discussions and reactions for days. After that post was made, it was swiftly deleted and replaced with another claiming that his page was hacked. However, he made another post—a video affirming that the separation was the real deal.

The backlash doubled in February 2025 when he affirmed the reports that he was romantically involved with an Edo State lawmaker; he also voiced his intentions to marry her.

On February 13, 2025, he proposed to the lawmaker, prompting more online backlash.

Political Activism and Protest Drama

2Baba has been vocal about Nigerian politics, especially corruption and poor governance. In 2017, he announced a nationwide protest against the government’s failure to address economic hardship and insecurity. However, he later cancelled the protest at the last minute, citing security concerns. This led to widespread backlash, with some calling him a coward.

Despite this, he remains active in advocating for social change, using his music to raise awareness about important issues.

Fraud and Copyright Issues

Over the years, 2Baba has also been involved in copyright infringement claims. In 2017, a Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, criticised him, alleging that he was not doing enough to support upcoming artists and was "not as innocent as he seemed." 2Baba responded by challenging such claims and has since worked with younger artists to boost their careers.

Legacy and Impact

2Baba’s influence on the Nigerian and African music industry is undeniable. He is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Afrobeats’ global explosion, paving the way for contemporary stars like Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy. His hit African Queen remains an all-time classic.

In recognition of his contribution to music and society, he has received numerous accolades, including:

MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act

BET Award for Best International Act

Multiple Headies Awards

National Honor of the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by the Nigerian government

Beyond music, he continues to inspire upcoming artists and advocates for good governance in Nigeria.

Conclusion