Beyonce, Jay Z consider legal action against Kanye West for offensive posts about their kids

American rapper Kanye West has found himself on the wrong side of the court of opinion yet again, after his recent posts about Beyonce's twin children, calling them "retarded."

On March 18, 2025, the controversial celebrity took to X, in his usual manner, ranting about subject matters on his mind. One of the things he posted was about Beyonce and Jay-Z's twin children Rumi and Sir Carter.

He wrote, "Wait has anyone ever seen Jay Z and Beyonce's younger kids? They're retarded. No, like literally. And this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing. Having retarded children is a choice."

The rapper promptly faced severe backlash online for his post about the 8-year-old twins and then he deleted the posts because of the possibility of losing his Twitter account, according to his subsequent post.

I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay and Beyonce's family down, and Jerry Lorenzo's family because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled, not because I'm a good person.

I took it down like down syndrome, get it? Am I right? Now jay z and Beyonce on the other end, fuck those Koon ass niggas and their entire families.

However, despite the offensive tweet being deleted, a source exclusively told Page Six that the couple “will absolutely not stand for it” after Kanye “spoken about their children in such a vulgar and offensive manner.”