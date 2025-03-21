BBNaija's phyna cries over widespread hunger in Nigeria

Reality TV star and Big Brother Naija winner Phyna has voiced her concerns over the growing hunger crisis in Nigeria, calling for urgent action and unity among Nigerians.
In an emotional video posted to her Instagram on March 20, 2025, the actress lamented the worsening state of food insecurity, emphasising that the current hunger is not just about the absence of food but also the erosion of hope for many Nigerians.
The issue of hardship and hunger in our nation strikes the heart of all, young and old, rich and poor. The hunger we experience now is not just the absence of food on our plate, it is the absence of hope on our heart. There are so many children who should be at school that are instead searching for food and parents who would go to bed on an empty stomach not knowing where their next meal is coming from.
She also criticised the lack of collective action, questioning why Nigerians have not united to demand change from their leaders.
Yet despite the growing crises, what do we say? Where is the collective voice? Where is the unity that should bind us together as one nation? We are unable to find together for the greater good.
The truth is that hunger is not a distant problem, it's in every home and community. We need to come together as one nation, put our difference and focus on our wellbeing. We must demand accountability from our leaders in words and actions.
We need assurance that every Nigerian in the rural and urban areas have access to food security and a dignified life. It is time to ask why we are allowing hunger to persist in our country that has so many resources