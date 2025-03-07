BBNaija's Mercy Eke begins Master's Degree in Business Administration

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner Mercy Eke has taken to social media to announce that she has embarked on her Master's degree in Business Administration in the UK.

She shared her new milestone in an Instagram post on March 6, 2025, with pictures and videos taken on campus.

"Chasing my dreams - done playing, back to reality 😉 Started my MBA last year and I’m super excited for this journey 📚 Here’s to new experiences, learning, and leveling up!" she wrote in her caption

Her news was welcomed with happiness and widespread support from her fans and followers who wrote encouraging words in the comment section.

Keep winning and ticking those list🥰. The sky is your limit

Kudos to you babes

I love women that pursue education regardless

Finally unveil!!! Super proud of you boo lets go🙌🙌👏👏👏😍😍❤️❤️

This comes a week after she unveiled her dream car; a Lamborghini, which she recently acquired after years of admiring it.

On February 27, 2025, the reality TV star posted a video to her Instagram page, showing off the exquisite, orange luxury vehicle. Eke struck different poses next to the vehicle, with a bouquet of dazzling black roses in her hands.

She wrote in her caption, "LAMBO in a LAMBO☺️😉I know y’all saw this one coming, it was always a matter of when 🥰🥰My Newest pet is finally here 💨 "