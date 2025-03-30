BBL may not work again very soon - Ayo Adesanya preaches substance in Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood actress Ayo Adesanya has spoken about the growing acceptance of artificial beauty enhancements like Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) in Nollywood.

She warned that, given change's constant nature, the trend may not continue for much longer, citing other trends that had come and gone in the Nigerian movie industry.

The actress made her opinion known during a chat with The Nation Newspaper at a recent movie premiere as she insisted that being talented trumps any artificial enhancement.

She added that actors need to focus on their craft rather than superficial attributes, saying all movies can’t revolve around ass.

She said, “I realised that people take the mundane things seriously these days, so it’s always the artificial that is selling.

“But if you check it very well, there are still some people who are into originality. So, it is now left to you as an actor to decide on what you want to do because a few years from now, BBL may not work again because change is constant. There were a lot of things before now, so time changes everything.

“I feel that if you’re talented, artificial things like that should not move you. When you have something that you have to offer, you will know that your talent is more than BBL. Is it all movies that would have to do with ass?”

Recall that earlier this month, Ayo Adesanya opened up about the challenges she faced in her 10-year abusive relationship and how it turned her into an alcoholic.