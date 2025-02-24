Pulse logo
Ayra Starr trends over viral video with adult film star Mia Khalifa

24 February 2025 at 9:30
Ayra Starr and former adult film star Mia Khalifa
Ayra Starr and former adult film star Mia Khalifa
  • Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has become the talk of the town after a video of her and former adult film star Mia Khalifa bonding in London went viral on social media.

The pair recently strutted their stuff on the runway at the Dipesta London Fashion event, attended by big names. After walking the runway, the pair met backstage and had a little chit-chat, during which a video was made of the ladies giggling at each other.

As expected, the internet had a field day with the unexpected link-up, with various takes flooding social media platforms. The video went incredibly viral because of Mia Khalifa's popularity and garnered reactions from social media users who recognised her from her time as an adult film star.

See reactions below:

Ayra Starr go think sey she popular pass Mia Khalifa for Nigeria

How she take know Mia

Ayra be like ,I grew up watching your videos

Bro they know each other?

"I'm your biggest fan" "Me too"

Female meet and greet is always full of fake smiles and compliments. I can imagine what they are discussing that warrants celestial being to be smiling in such manner

Nor be that porn star be that?

"I have been a fan of you since I was young.. I grew up watching you.. You're an inspiration.. Omg.... Purrr"

One way no like to wear big skirt The other way no like to wear proper top Avengers level potential threat

I love your songs Same here I love your videos??

