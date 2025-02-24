Ayra Starr trends over viral video with adult film star Mia Khalifa

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has become the talk of the town after a video of her and former adult film star Mia Khalifa bonding in London went viral on social media.
The pair recently strutted their stuff on the runway at the Dipesta London Fashion event, attended by big names. After walking the runway, the pair met backstage and had a little chit-chat, during which a video was made of the ladies giggling at each other.
As expected, the internet had a field day with the unexpected link-up, with various takes flooding social media platforms. The video went incredibly viral because of Mia Khalifa's popularity and garnered reactions from social media users who recognised her from her time as an adult film star.
