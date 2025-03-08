Ayra Starr announced as lead cast in Hollywood movie starring Idris Elba, Viola Davis

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has been announced as the lead cast in the upcoming Hollywood adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel, "Children of Blood and Bone."

The Mavin Records signee joins a Hollywood all-star cast that includes Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and more.

Lucasfilm, the studio behind the very successful Star Wars franchise, is producing the movie Children of Blood and Bone.

The movie, set in an African fantasy kingdom, follows a young woman's quest to reclaim her people's stolen magic.

Production is currently ongoing, and the release date is set for 2027.

Ayra Starr's involvement in the project marks an exciting milestone in her burgeoning career, which has already seen her emerge as the first Nigerian woman to bag an RIAA Diamond single certification.

Ayra Starr’s ‘Santa’ earned her the coveted certification after it sold over 10 million units in the United States.

Note that for an African artist or someone who makes music outside of North and South America to earn an RIAA Diamond certification, the artist must sell over 10 million units of a song in America within the Latino market.

ALSO READ: Ayra Starr trends over viral video with adult film star Mia Khalifa

Additionally, the song must have been sung using a mix of Spanish and English.

Influences of Afrobeats and Reggaeton are found in Ayra Starr’s RIAA-certified song, “Santa,” with the 22-year-old’s hit single featuring Puerto Rican singer and rapper Rauw Alejandro and Jamaican singer Tarik Johnston, commonly known as Rvssian.

‘Santa’ is a smash hit that captivates listeners with its lyrics and vibrant sound.